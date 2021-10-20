PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.670-$6.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PPG Industries stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.45. The company had a trading volume of 75,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,610. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.75.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PPG Industries Company Profile
PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.
Featured Article: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.