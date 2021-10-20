PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.670-$6.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.45. The company had a trading volume of 75,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,610. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.69.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

