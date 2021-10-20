PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,425,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of PPL worth $207,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 19.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

