Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.97

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $12.00. Prada shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,024 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRDSY. Barclays started coverage on Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

