PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PrairieSky Royalty traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 246333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.40.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSK. CIBC boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

