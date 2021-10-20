Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,704 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 12.16% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $85,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $884.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,796 shares of company stock worth $8,513,859. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.