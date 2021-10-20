Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.60. 4,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 293,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $917.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $59,823.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,705. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

