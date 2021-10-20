Presearch 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.27 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Presearch has a total market cap of $128.68 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Presearch

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

