Primecoin (XPM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $1.46 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,154,500 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

