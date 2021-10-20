Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Up 3.9%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.69. 77 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 513,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

