Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $155.00 at Raymond James

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.42. 10,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $140.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Prologis by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

