Propy Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Propy has a market cap of $103.44 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Propy has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One Propy coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00193955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.