ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.70. Approximately 25,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,087,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 92,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

