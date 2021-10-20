ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.32

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.32 and last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 145475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

