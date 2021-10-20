Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Purchases C$18,750.00 in Stock

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Jason Franklin Hynes purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,182.25.

Shares of PGX stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.77. 648,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,436. The stock has a market cap of C$16.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.60. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 14.93.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

