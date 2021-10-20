Prosper Price Down 4% Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Prosper has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00003696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $11.03 million and $2.55 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00075720 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001561 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002754 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011052 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002196 BTC.

About Prosper

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.