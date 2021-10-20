Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

