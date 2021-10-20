Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

