Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.98

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.98 and traded as high as $16.98. Provident Financial shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 25,491 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

