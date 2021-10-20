Prudential PLC Acquires 22,100 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.12% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56.

