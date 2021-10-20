Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 464,500 KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,764,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 9.78% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSTR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,755,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.