Prudential PLC Buys 71,179 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 142.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,179 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.