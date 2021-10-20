Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 654,266 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $2,395,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $341,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $216.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

