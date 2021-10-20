Prudential PLC Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,425 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $206.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $206.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

