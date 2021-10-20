Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 607,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,649,000 after purchasing an additional 166,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.94.

NYSE NOW opened at $680.25 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $687.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $632.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

