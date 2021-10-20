Prudential PLC Has $10.82 Million Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Prudential PLC grew its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.37% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 8,800.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 151,363 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 191.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKQ opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.