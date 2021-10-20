Prudential PLC Has $11.53 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517,575 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after buying an additional 254,405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,508,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

