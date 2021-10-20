Prudential PLC Has $12.77 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,096,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

