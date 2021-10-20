Prudential PLC Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 606,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lyft worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 74.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 156,320 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 28.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $38,134,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.49.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

