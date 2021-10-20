Prudential PLC Has $15.51 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,926 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 481,588 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

