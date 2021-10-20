Prudential PLC Has $17.08 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 198,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $206.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $160.37 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

