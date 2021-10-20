Prudential PLC Increases Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.49% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $19,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $89.58.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.