Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 291.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

RSP opened at $156.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average of $151.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

