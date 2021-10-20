Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 670,225 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

