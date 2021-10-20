Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of DD stock opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.