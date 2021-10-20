Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 257,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fortis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 12,133.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 357,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,031,000 after buying an additional 82,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

