Prudential PLC Sells 152,422 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,646 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 152,422 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Motco grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

