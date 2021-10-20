Prudential PLC Sells 156,925 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 156,925 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 23,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

NYSE BA opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.26 and a 200-day moving average of $231.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.