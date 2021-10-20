Prudential PLC Sells 216,225 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 216,225 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

NYSE:BAX opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

