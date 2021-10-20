Public Index Network (PIN) Market Cap Hits $4.35 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $68,509.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00067624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00101361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.60 or 0.99741126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.19 or 0.06141603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00021070 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

