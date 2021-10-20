Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 20,140 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after acquiring an additional 85,565 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Juniper Networks by 16.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,579,000 after acquiring an additional 868,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after buying an additional 195,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $132,641,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

