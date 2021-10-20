Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Shares in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 179.2% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,430,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 741.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 672,559 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,810,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of OZON opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

