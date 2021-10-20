Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $209.42 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

