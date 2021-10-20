Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.02 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of HBI opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

