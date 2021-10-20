Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.19 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 159,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,572.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 118,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.96.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

