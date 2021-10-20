Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.30 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

