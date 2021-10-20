Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.32 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 203.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184,727 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.43.

DVA stock opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.15.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

