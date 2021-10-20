Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MBT opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

