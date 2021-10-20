Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.