Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,231 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after buying an additional 2,138,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 176,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57 and a beta of 0.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

