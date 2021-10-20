Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nielsen by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,424,000 after buying an additional 765,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nielsen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,599,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

